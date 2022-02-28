Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lifted by Brick & Kyle Associates

Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,578 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.6% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

MSFT stock opened at $297.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $224.26 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $310.02 and its 200 day moving average is $311.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

