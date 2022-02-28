Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lowered its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology comprises about 2.2% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 464,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,476,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 679.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $72.15 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.253 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,298 shares of company stock valued at $19,935,744. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.28.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

