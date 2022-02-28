MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,138 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,138 shares during the quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $59.99 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $59.86 and a one year high of $61.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.45 and its 200-day moving average is $61.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

