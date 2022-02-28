MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,468 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for 2.3% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 562.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WM traded down $1.10 on Monday, hitting $144.06. The company had a trading volume of 11,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.89. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.71 and a 52 week high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Erste Group lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.71.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

