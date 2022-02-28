MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $77,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 76,704 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 119 shares of the software company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.79.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe stock opened at $465.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.81 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $515.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $594.92. The firm has a market cap of $219.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

