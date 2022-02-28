MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 99,495 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.91% of Smith-Midland as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMID. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Smith-Midland in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Smith-Midland in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Smith-Midland by 29.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Smith-Midland by 27.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in Smith-Midland by 47.7% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 57,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. 19.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTCMKTS:SMID opened at $23.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.83. Smith-Midland Co. has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.03.

Smith-Midland Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, leasing, licensing, selling, and installing of precast concrete products. The firm’s products include SlenderWall Lightweight Construction Panels, Sierra Wall, J-J Hooks Highway Safety Barrier, Easi-Set Precast Buildings and Easi-Span Expandable Precast Buildings, Easi-Set Utility Vault, SoftSound Soundwall Panels, Beach Prisms Erosion Control Modules and Beach Prisms Erosion Control Modules.

