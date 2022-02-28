MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 282,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,252,000 after acquiring an additional 15,312 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,038,000 after purchasing an additional 211,911 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 357,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,427,000 after purchasing an additional 163,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $506,000.

NULG traded up $0.86 on Monday, hitting $57.92. 119,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.04. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04.

