Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 7,261 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,261 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Discovery were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $28.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.68. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.75). Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

