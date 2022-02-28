Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,512 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FORM. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in FormFactor by 1.6% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,259,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,683,000 after purchasing an additional 50,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in FormFactor by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,392,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,248,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in FormFactor by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,061,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,168,000 after purchasing an additional 44,929 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in FormFactor by 25.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,429,000 after acquiring an additional 292,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FORM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $99,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $41.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.77. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $51.37.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.17 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

