Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,355 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,310 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in MasTec were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 9.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 76.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after buying an additional 34,740 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 142.5% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 12,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 118.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in MasTec by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $79.05 on Monday. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $77.17 and a one year high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.56.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

