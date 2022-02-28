Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Stock Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,953,000 after purchasing an additional 149,454 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 36.9% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,844,000 after purchasing an additional 452,483 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,138,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,867,000 after purchasing an additional 156,683 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 291.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,376,000 after buying an additional 826,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,876,000 after buying an additional 32,526 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $571,584.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $71.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.61. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.94 and a 1 year high of $72.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.60. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 2.29.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $370.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.95 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 284.45% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.56.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

