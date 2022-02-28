Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SI. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 133.1% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 717,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,316,000 after purchasing an additional 409,693 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the third quarter valued at about $44,755,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 69.7% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 881,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,837,000 after purchasing an additional 362,164 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 87.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 711,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,174,000 after purchasing an additional 331,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 17.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,015,000 after purchasing an additional 261,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $120.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $80.78 and a 52 week high of $239.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.76.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 44.71%. The firm had revenue of $49.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SI has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. B. Riley began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.10.

In related news, Director Michael Lempres purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $340,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

