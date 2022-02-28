Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $783,000 Stock Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,660,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,354,000 after buying an additional 43,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,039,000 after purchasing an additional 27,519 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,969,000 after purchasing an additional 176,193 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,156,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,071,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $325,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $54.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Axos Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

