Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Cut by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,803 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.4% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,837. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $425.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.20.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $210.48 on Monday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.22 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $288.64 and a 200-day moving average of $324.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

