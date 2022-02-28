Meta Materials (MMAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of -0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Meta Materials stock opened at 1.85 on Monday. Meta Materials has a 52-week low of 1.38 and a 52-week high of 21.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Meta Materials by 1,047.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 196,734 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Meta Materials by 54.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 19,875 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Materials by 147.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 230,344 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

