Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Position Boosted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.63% of Meta Financial Group worth $10,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,703,957 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $246,863,000 after buying an additional 14,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,713 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,296,000 after buying an additional 33,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,753 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,037,000 after buying an additional 28,912 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,935 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $30,434,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 430,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,781,000 after buying an additional 50,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $902,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $414,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,791 shares of company stock worth $1,523,392. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CASH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ CASH opened at $55.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.84. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.92 and a 52-week high of $65.96.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.60%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.