Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.41-2.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.117-1.140 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Merit Medical Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.410-$2.560 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMSI. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.20.

Merit Medical Systems stock traded up $5.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.55. The company had a trading volume of 623,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,697. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,334,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $519,240,000 after buying an additional 809,628 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 241,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 11,512 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 113,956 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

