Mdex (MDX) Tops One Day Volume of $8.44 Million

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 28th. Mdex has a market cap of $191.03 million and $8.44 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000534 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00043079 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.89 or 0.06777234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,314.31 or 0.99399173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00046534 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00050911 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002931 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 860,460,711 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

