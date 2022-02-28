Mcdonald Partners LLC Trims Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mcdonald Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the third quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 35,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,729,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.0% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 546,696 shares of company stock valued at $88,013,355. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $2.72 on Monday, hitting $155.52. 46,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,834,335. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.03 and its 200 day moving average is $150.48. The company has a market capitalization of $376.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

