Mcdonald Partners LLC Purchases 405 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,566 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW traded down $2.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $216.20. The company had a trading volume of 35,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,803,221. The company has a market capitalization of $145.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $150.84 and a one year high of $263.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.