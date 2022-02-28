Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $2.57 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 94,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after buying an additional 25,119 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 39,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.64. The stock had a trading volume of 15,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,045. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 124.32%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

About Phillips 66 (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.