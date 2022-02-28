Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,248,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

SLY stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,955. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.38 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.82.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

