Mcdonald Partners LLC Acquires 172 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,063 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,942,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,033,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $2,867,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,871,578 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,196.56.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $53.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3,021.85. The company had a trading volume of 33,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,049,308. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,155.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,320.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

