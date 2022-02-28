Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Purchased by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Maximus accounts for 1.1% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Maximus in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Maximus by 26.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Maximus by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Maximus by 51.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Maximus by 13.4% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,046,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

MMS stock opened at $78.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.04%. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About Maximus (Get Rating)

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

