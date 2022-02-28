Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Maxar’s Q4 revenues reflect momentum in the Earth Intelligence segment. The company also provided upbeat guidance for 2022. There is huge growth potential among three key parts of its addressable market — the U.S. government, other international governments and commercial customers. It has announced contract extensions with three international defense and intelligence customers. Totaling more than $100 million, the contracts allow the users to download 30 cm-class satellite imagery to their ground stations from Maxar’s constellation under its Direct Access Program. However, it operates in a highly competitive environment. Cyclical nature of the commercial satellite market, inefficient cost structure and increased lead time associated with pandemic-led supply chain headwinds are major woes. A huge debt burden limits its prospects.”

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MAXR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Maxar Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.64.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.79 and a beta of 1.31. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $52.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average is $28.96.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 39.5% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 67,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 19,011 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 39.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 16,576 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 73.0% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 842,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,869,000 after purchasing an additional 355,710 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 14.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $789,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maxar Technologies (Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maxar Technologies (MAXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.