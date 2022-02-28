Matthew Gallagher Sells 17,477 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) Director Matthew Gallagher sold 17,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.81, for a total value of $4,016,389.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PXD stock traded up $10.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $239.60. 4,133,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,701,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $133.73 and a 1 year high of $240.97.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,151,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,643 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,110,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,932 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $108,764,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,278.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 582,014 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $105,524,000 after purchasing an additional 539,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,499,762 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $416,236,000 after purchasing an additional 522,454 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $256.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.