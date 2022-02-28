Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.06% of Dine Brands Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 134.8% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 14.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 40.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIN stock opened at $84.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 2.06. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.38 and a 1-year high of $100.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIN. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.70.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

