Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Avanos Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 58.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVNS opened at $35.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 354.04 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.02. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.33 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVNS. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avanos Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

