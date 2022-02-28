Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 22,403 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) by 387.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,403 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.15% of DMC Global worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 56.9% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,244,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,920,000 after buying an additional 450,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 21.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,275,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,691,000 after buying an additional 224,298 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 30.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 762,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,157,000 after buying an additional 177,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 23.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,393,000 after buying an additional 118,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 32.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after buying an additional 81,904 shares in the last quarter.

Get DMC Global alerts:

BOOM has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti raised shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $31.97 on Monday. DMC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $598.64 million, a P/E ratio of -139.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.61.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $71.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About DMC Global (Get Rating)

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.