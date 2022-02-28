Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Receives $199.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $199.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VAC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $163.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.30 and a beta of 2.34. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $137.13 and a 1 year high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.27. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -183.05%.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

