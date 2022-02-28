Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics for the treatment of epilepsy and other targeted neurological, behavioral and psychiatric disorders. The Company offers Ganaxolone which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with refractory focal onset seizures. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. “

MRNS has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $20.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 28,059 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,725,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,961,000 after acquiring an additional 22,761 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 79,608 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 49,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

