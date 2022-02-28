Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marchex in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marchex presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Marchex stock opened at $1.97 on Thursday. Marchex has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.86 million, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marchex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Marchex by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Marchex by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 22,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marchex by 706.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 113,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Marchex by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 200,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

