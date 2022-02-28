Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marchex in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marchex presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.75.
Marchex stock opened at $1.97 on Thursday. Marchex has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.86 million, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77.
Marchex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.
