Man Group plc Has $754,000 Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $410,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,078,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $802,000. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $103.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.71. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $87.57 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.11 and its 200-day moving average is $111.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

In other SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $93,236.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $135,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,555 shares of company stock worth $370,429 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNX. StockNews.com cut shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cross Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

SYNNEX Profile (Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.