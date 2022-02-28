Man Group plc Buys Shares of 19,500 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in 2U by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in 2U by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,219,000 after buying an additional 156,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,361,000.

TWOU opened at $10.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83. 2U, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $795.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.88.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek purchased 26,040 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $251,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul A. Maeder purchased 110,000 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 169,522 shares of company stock worth $1,593,012 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on 2U from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 2U presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.10.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

