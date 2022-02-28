Man Group plc Buys New Position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Janus International Group by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark started coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of JBI opened at $9.58 on Monday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52.

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

