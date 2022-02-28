Man Group plc Acquires New Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,792,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,890,000. State Street Corp increased its position in DoorDash by 881.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,431,000 after acquiring an additional 878,465 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,014,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $100.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of -72.19 and a beta of -0.36. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.18 and a 12-month high of $257.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.42.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.67) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $1,605,605.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $12,344,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 487,345 shares of company stock worth $64,864,542 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $270.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.11.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

