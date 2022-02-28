Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MGNI. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Get Magnite alerts:

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -471.51 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.75. Magnite has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.85 million. Magnite had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $40,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $505,950 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $53,083,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Magnite by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,254,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,450,000 after buying an additional 981,296 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $14,400,000. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,325,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Magnite by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,331,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,275,000 after buying an additional 739,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.