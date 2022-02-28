Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of LON MACF opened at GBX 135 ($1.84) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 129.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 131.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Macfarlane Group has a 1-year low of GBX 90.90 ($1.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 146 ($1.99). The stock has a market capitalization of £213.05 million and a P/E ratio of 16.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.33 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. Macfarlane Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products and labels to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom.

