Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Luxfer also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $2.000-$ EPS.

Shares of NYSE LXFR traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,397. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average is $19.50. The company has a market cap of $484.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Luxfer will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.73%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Luxfer from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luxfer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Luxfer by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 21,281 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Luxfer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 16,131 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Luxfer by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Luxfer by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Luxfer by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luxfer (Get Rating)

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.