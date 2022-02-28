Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Senior Officer Alessandro Bitelli Sells 95,000 Shares of Stock

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Alessandro Bitelli sold 95,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.92, for a total value of C$942,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,735,510.

LUG stock opened at C$10.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.61. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$8.82 and a 1-year high of C$12.93.

LUG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.25.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

