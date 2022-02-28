Lumbard & Kellner LLC Purchases 7,684 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,350,000 after acquiring an additional 660,280 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,539,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,707,000 after acquiring an additional 552,028 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 398.3% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 433,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,883,000 after acquiring an additional 346,167 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,853,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,400,000 after acquiring an additional 337,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,818,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,828,000 after acquiring an additional 181,472 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $155.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.62 and a 200-day moving average of $156.77. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $132.00 and a 1 year high of $164.90.
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
- Upstart Holdings Stock is Turning Back Up
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.