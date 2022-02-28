Lumbard & Kellner LLC Purchases 7,548 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,878 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for 2.7% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth $575,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth $1,288,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 88,612 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth $1,146,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 115,253 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,201 shares of company stock worth $14,435,389 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FCX opened at $46.34 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.07.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.87.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

