Lumbard & Kellner LLC Invests $194,000 in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NI. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 597,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,424,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 349,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after buying an additional 117,149 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NI opened at $28.98 on Monday. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average of $26.07.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NI. UBS Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

