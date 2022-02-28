LPL Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $7,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Centene by 4.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,512,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,189 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Centene by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,520,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,388,000 after acquiring an additional 165,333 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,215,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,449,000 after acquiring an additional 184,391 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Centene by 12.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,552,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,299,000 after buying an additional 714,016 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Centene by 62.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,602,000 after buying an additional 2,234,509 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Centene news, EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $232,812.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $629,562.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,755 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.61.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $83.52 on Monday. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.81.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

