LPL Financial LLC Sells 9,506 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,187 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 9,506 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $8,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of eBay by 176.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 342.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 76.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $54.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 1.97. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.74.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 3.56%.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

