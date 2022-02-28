LPL Financial LLC Sells 5,796 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,796 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $8,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Nutrien by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 6.1% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.8% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 28,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Atlantic Securities raised Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Nutrien from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.26.

Nutrien stock opened at $81.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.28.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

