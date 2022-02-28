LPL Financial LLC Has $8.53 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,299 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $8,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 199.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the third quarter worth about $351,000. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the third quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the second quarter worth about $633,000.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF stock opened at $25.91 on Monday. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 1 year low of $41.34 and a 1 year high of $56.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.67.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.