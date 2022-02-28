LPL Financial LLC Has $7.98 Million Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 64,944 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.22% of Macerich worth $7,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 9.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,243,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 27.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,089,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,547 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 3.6% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,383,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,083,000 after purchasing an additional 289,376 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Macerich by 14.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,326,000 after acquiring an additional 497,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Macerich by 10.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,688,000 after acquiring an additional 273,365 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on MAC shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

MAC stock opened at $15.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -518.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.88. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.71.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.68 million. Macerich had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,999.33%.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

