LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Purchased by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,538,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 34.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 38.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 16.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,199,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,879,000 after acquiring an additional 170,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 136.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,027,000 after acquiring an additional 162,405 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.63.

NASDAQ LPLA traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $182.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,708. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.04. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.03 and a 12 month high of $196.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.76%.

In related news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $282,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,640 shares of company stock valued at $24,991,281. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Profile (Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.