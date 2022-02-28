Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Takes $93.64 Million Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 647,100 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,642,000. Splunk comprises about 1.3% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.41% of Splunk as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 55.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPLK shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.30.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $97,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK opened at $120.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.31. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $176.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. Splunk’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

